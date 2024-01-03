New Zealand Announces Squad for Upcoming T20I Series Against Pakistan

New Zealand has revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming home series against Pakistan, scheduled as a five-match T20I series.

The team will be led by Kane Williamson. However, Williamson is set to miss the third T20I match as he continues to manage a knee injury. To cover his absence, the uncapped Josh Clarkson has been called in. During Williamson’s absence, spinner Mitchell Santner will take over as the team’s captain.

ALSO READ Andrew Symond’s Son Joins Pakistan Cricket Team for Training Session

New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (c) (1,2,4 & 5) Finn Allen Mark Chapman Josh Clarkson (Game 3 only) Devon Conway Lockie Ferguson (3, 4 & 5) Matt Henry Adam Milne Daryl Mitchell Glenn Philips Mitchell Santner Ben Sears (1 & 2) Tim Seifert Ish Sodhi Tim Southee

Fast bowler Matt Henry is poised for a comeback to the squad after an injury sidelined him during the 2023 World Cup. His absence was a significant blow to the team during the mega-event.

Lockie Ferguson is also gearing up for a return. He’s slated to participate in three Super Smash games, New Zealand’s premier domestic cricket tournament, over the next two weeks. Following this, he will join the squad for the final three matches of the T20I series.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Makes a Shocking Statement When Comparing IPL to PSL

The five-match T20I series is scheduled to kick off on January 12th in Auckland and will continue until January 21st.