Bazid Khan Calls Out PCB for Inconsistency Regarding Workload Management of Shaheen and Rauf

Former Pakistani cricketer and current commentator Bazid Khan has pointed out inconsistencies in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) approach to managing the workloads of fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Bazid highlighted on the social media platform ‘X’, that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed disappointment when Rauf preferred T20 matches over Test cricket. But, on the other hand, they have decided to rest their premier pacer, Shaheen Afridi, om the 3rd Test match due to the excessive workload of Test cricket.

He wrote, “PCB were so disappointed when Haris Rauf refused to play Tests because he wanted to play to T20s instead. Now PCB themselves rest their premier fast bowler so that he can play T20Is.”

It should be noted that Pakistan’s chief selector, Wahab Riaz, expressed disappointment with Haris Rauf’s decision to not participate in the upcoming Test series against Australia, due to workload concerns.

Wahab explained that they had initially included Rauf in the team after he agreed to play. However, Rauf later reversed his decision, opting out of the series the night before the announcement. This change of mind from Rauf left the team management and the chief selector in a challenging position as they prepared for the crucial series.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi is sitting out of the final Test match against Australia in Sydney, currently in progress, to rest before the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.