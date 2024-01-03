Wahab Riaz Hints At New-Look Pakistan T20 Opening Pair

Pakistan’s Chief Selector, Wahab Riaz, has suggested the possibility of a future change in the highly successful T20I opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

In a conversation on a local TV show, Wahab Riaz emphasized the importance of preparing backups for the team.

Wahab said, “A backup cannot be ready until the player gets playing time. It’s important to assess how players handle international pressure.”

He added, “There is a lot to try out in the upcoming T20I matches and we are discussing with players about which position suits them.”

He also mentioned that the responsibility for choosing the team during a tour falls primarily on the team management and captain.

Wahab concluded by stating that there are no immediate plans to drop Rizwan and Babar from the team.

It should be noted that the Pakistan team is currently in Australia for a three-match Test series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle and the final Test of the series began today.

Following the Test series, Pakistan will play their opening T20I match against New Zealand on January 12.