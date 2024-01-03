Punjab to Create Artificial Rain Again

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 3, 2024 | 12:05 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Punjab is once again gearing up for another artificial rain in the next few days as per the Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

During a meeting with Ahmed Al-Kamal, head of the cloud-seeding team from the United Arab Emirates’ meteorology department, Naqvi hinted at another artificial rain attempt in January.

Chief pilot Michael Anstis and pilot Col. Ubaid were also present during the meeting at CM officer.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that due to the favorable atmospheric conditions this month, using artificial rainfall to further reduce smog levels in Lahore could be considered again.

The caretaker CM thanked the UAE’s team for their efforts in inducing artificial rainfall in the provincial capital. Additionally, Naqvi informed the team about the possibility of another artificial rain when the conditions are suitable.

Moreover, he stated that the air quality significantly improved in Lahore following the first artificial rain. Ahmed Al-Kamal said that they are positive about the second artificial rainfall experiment in January.

He also thanked the Punjab government for their hospitality, emphasizing that Pakistan is like a second home to them.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Dur-e-Fishan Shares Picturesque BTS Clicks From Khaie’s Set
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>