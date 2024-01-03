Punjab to Create Artificial Rain Again

Punjab is once again gearing up for another artificial rain in the next few days as per the Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

During a meeting with Ahmed Al-Kamal, head of the cloud-seeding team from the United Arab Emirates’ meteorology department, Naqvi hinted at another artificial rain attempt in January.

Chief pilot Michael Anstis and pilot Col. Ubaid were also present during the meeting at CM officer.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that due to the favorable atmospheric conditions this month, using artificial rainfall to further reduce smog levels in Lahore could be considered again.

The caretaker CM thanked the UAE’s team for their efforts in inducing artificial rainfall in the provincial capital. Additionally, Naqvi informed the team about the possibility of another artificial rain when the conditions are suitable.

Moreover, he stated that the air quality significantly improved in Lahore following the first artificial rain. Ahmed Al-Kamal said that they are positive about the second artificial rainfall experiment in January.

He also thanked the Punjab government for their hospitality, emphasizing that Pakistan is like a second home to them.