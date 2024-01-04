Algerian Footballer Convicted by French Court for Supporting Palestine

Algerian football player, Youcef Atal, was handed an eight-month suspended punishment by a French court on Wednesday, 03 January 2024, for inciting religious hatred in a social media post about the war in Gaza.

The Algerian defender, who represents Nice (French club), will also pay a fine of $49,000 for sharing a video calling for a “black day for the Jews”.

Atal will further pay for details of his conviction to be published in regional newspaper, Nice-Matin, and national newspaper, Le Monde.

The video, he shared, was of a preacher, Mahmoud Al Hasanat, calling on God to send a “black day for the Jews” and “guide the hand” of Gazans striking back to Israel.

Atal was indulged with his national team when he shared the video.

The 27-year-old apologized in front of the court during the hearings, saying he had wanted to send a “message of peace” and did not watch the entire 35-second video before posting it.

Nice has suspended Atal from playing “until further notice”, while the Professional Football League (LFP) gave him a seven-match ban.

He was recently named in Algeria’s squad that will compete in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, starting 13 January 2024.