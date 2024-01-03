Gigi Buffon Wants Goal Post Size to Increase in Football

Legendary Italian goalkeeper, Gigi Buffon, expressed his desire to increase the size of the goal posts according to modern-day needs.

Buffon said: “The dimensions (of the goalposts) have been the same since 1875. At the time, they were perhaps too big. Then, for 50-60 years, they were adequate. Now, seeing certain goalkeepers and certain athletes, it makes you think.”

Buffon voiced his opinion after seeing the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Gigi Donnarumma, etc. who are way taller than the average football player, or even an average human being.

“Of course, it’s not up to me to decide. Goalkeepers have become bigger, that’s true, but outfield players have also become faster, unpredictable, and hit harder. Players’ technique is getting better. But you can see the impact of the goalkeeper’s height on long shots. 30 years ago, there were 10 goals for every 50 shots. Today, 3 out of 50 is a lot.’

Buffon was critical of the fact that it is very difficult to score a long shot against a shot-stopper who is 2 meters tall.

Buffon then linked his idea to another sport, volleyball.

The World Cup winner said: “Even in volleyball, they discuss the height of the net – I have sisters who play volleyball, so I’m aware of the issue.”