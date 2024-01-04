Canada Changes Salary Requirement for Work Permits

As we step into 2024, Canada is introducing pivotal changes to its work permit system, particularly concerning wage requirements. This development is crucial for employers, skilled workers, and those aspiring to immigrate to Canada.

Canada’s New Wage Requirements for Work Permits

Starting January 2024, Canada has implemented new wage requirements for work permits. This change is part of a broader strategy to align the wages of temporary foreign workers with the prevailing rates in specific occupations and locations.

The Temporary Foreign Worker Program, under the guidance of Minister Randy Boissonnault of Employment and Social Development Canada, has been updated to include annual wage evaluations by employers. These evaluations are designed to ensure that compensation is fair and corresponds to the prevailing rates for specific occupations and locations.

Sector-Specific Measures and Employment Terms

The new regulations also introduce sector-specific restrictions and adjustments to the maximum term of employment based on wage levels, effective until August 30, 2024.

Notably, employers in certain sectors, such as Accommodation and Food Services, Construction, and Manufacturing, can hire up to 30% of their workforce from low-wage foreign labor. Additionally, the maximum term of employment for jobs paying below the median hourly wage in a province or territory remains at two years.

Monitoring and Adaptation by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

ESDC is committed to closely monitoring the labor market and ensuring that the Temporary Foreign Worker Program adapts to economic changes while protecting the interests of temporary foreign workers in Canada.

Increased Demand for Temporary Foreign Workers

There has been a significant 40% increase in the demand for the Temporary Foreign Worker Program as of October 2023, compared to the previous fiscal year. This program is essential when Canadian firms need to engage foreign workers temporarily, especially when eligible Canadians or permanent residents are unavailable.

Streamlining Processes and New Initiatives

In 2023, the Temporary Foreign Worker Program transitioned to an online system, making the process more efficient. The government also introduced the Recognized Employer Pilot (REP) to support companies that prioritize worker safety and to simplify business processes.

Work Permit Processing Time and Immigration Targets

The processing time for online work permit applications in Canada has been averaging 134 days for 80% of applications over the past six months. Furthermore, Canada aims to welcome 485,000 new permanent residents in 2024, with targets increasing in the following years.

Preparing for the Changes

Employers, skilled workers, and immigrants are advised to stay informed about these changes. Employers should adjust temporary foreign worker salaries according to prevailing wage rates and utilize the online platform for efficient processing. Skilled workers should research wage trends in their desired occupation and location, while immigrants should keep up-to-date with TFWP updates and consider high-demand professions.