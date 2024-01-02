Canada Relaunches 2 Programs for Easy Immigration and Permanent Residence

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 6:32 pm

Canada has recently reinitiated two pilot programs aimed at caregivers and their families, offering them a pathway to permanent residency.

These programs, known as the Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot, are designed as five-year experiments to facilitate the migration and permanent settlement of eligible caregivers and their families in Canada.

The Canadian government’s announcement highlights that these programs are open to individuals who have either received a job offer in Canada as a caregiver or have prior experience working in the country in this capacity.

A significant change in the eligibility criteria is the reduction of required work experience from 24 months to just 12 months.

The application process varies depending on the applicant’s specific situation and the amount of relevant work experience they possess.

For those who have never worked full-time as a caregiver in Canada or have less than 12 months of experience, there is an option to apply under the “Gaining experience” category. This adjustment aims to make the path to permanent residency more accessible for caregivers.

ProPK Staff

lens

