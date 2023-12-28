More PIA Employees Go Missing in Canada

Despite Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) strict measures, two more flight attendants of the national flag carrier have gone ’missing’ in Canada.

The two employees, identified as Syed Ali Abbas and Farkhanda Shaheen, traveled to Canada on a PIA flight, but neither of them reported back for duty.

A PIA spokesperson confirmed that two more of its employees have vanished in Canada. Earlier in November, two cabin crew members of the national flag carrier had also gone missing in the North American country.

The incident was also reported to the Canadian authorities, however, the recent case of two more flight attendants slipping away in the country has raised questions about PIA’s seriousness to address the situation.

As per sources, airline crew in Canada slipped away due to concerns about the airline’s privatization plan and low salaries. Additionally, PIA officers have blamed Canada’s liberal asylum program for the issue.

Recently, PIA reportedly implemented an age limit for flight attendants being deputed on international flights to Canada and other countries to address the situation. However, a spokesperson for the airline denied any such development.