Private Hospital Kills Pregnant Woman With Wrong Injection

On Wednesday, a tragic incident unfolded in Lahore as a 33-year-old woman lost her life due to the administration of a wrong injection during delivery at a private clinic.

The family claimed that the pregnant woman was urgently taken to a private clinic in the Shalimar area, where she received an incorrect injection during childbirth. This misadministration triggered a severe reaction, ultimately leading to her untimely demise.

ALSO READ Aamir Jamal Pranks Australian Star Marnus Labuschagne [Video]

Simultaneously, in the Mughalpura area, a 60-year-old senior citizen was discovered unconscious and subsequently passed away during hospital treatment. The man’s identity remained unknown, and the bodies were transferred to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance.

In the realm of road safety, the Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 844 road traffic accidents across all districts of Punjab in the past 24 hours.

ALSO READ Islamabad Capital Police Introduces Virtual Driving License Facility

Unfortunately, these accidents resulted in the loss of nine lives, with an additional 885 individuals sustaining injuries.

Of these, 404 seriously injured individuals were transported to various hospitals, while 481 victims with minor injuries received immediate treatment from Rescue medical teams on the scene.