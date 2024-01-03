Islamabad Capital Police Introduces Virtual Driving License Facility

Islamabad residents can get their driving licenses from the comfort of their homes as the Capital Police has launched an online facility for the convenience of citizens.

The online facility has been introduced upon the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, according to a public relations officer.

The officer added that the Virtual Driving License has been specifically launched for the residents of the federal capital. Citizens can download their virtual licenses by entering their National Identity Card number, driving license number, and expiration date on the official website.

The Islamabad police official stated that this initiative will simplify the process of obtaining driving licenses. Moreover, citizens can take advantage of this initiative to easily renew their driving licenses online.

Recently, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses, and granted 95,333 learner permits in 2023. Moreover, ITP successfully implemented an internationally recognized driving license in two languages last year.