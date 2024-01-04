Realme 12 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch With Periscope Zoom Camera

Realme India has just made a new announcement on X, hinting at a significant development in its upcoming smartphones.

Their post boldly states, “It’s time for #Periscope,” with the previously hyped “200MP” crossed out. This cryptic message is accompanied by a link to a teaser page that delves into the potential advantages of incorporating a genuine periscope lens, as opposed to relying solely on in-sensor zoom technology within a colossal 200MP module.

One of the key benefits is enhancement in image clarity, particularly at high zoom levels. Additionally, Realme’s teaser showcases an example involving portrait photography. The comparison between photos taken with a periscope camera and a conventional setup underscores the periscope’s prowess in achieving superior subject-background separation.

The Realme 12 Pro has also made an appearance on TENAA, hinting at the inclusion of a periscope lens in its camera setup. Speculations are also rife that the Realme 12 Pro+ model may follow suit with its periscope technology. However, the presence of a periscope lens does not necessarily rule out the possibility of a 200MP camera making its way into the Pro+ variant. Notably, the previous Realme 11 Pro+ featured a 200MP sensor, albeit lacking any optical zoom capabilities.

However, it is worth noting that 200MP cameras have become somewhat common, even among budget phones, so their presence does not make a phone flagship-grade by default. According to Realme, a true flagship device needs a periscope lens, as signified by their new marketing slogan “No periscope. No flagship.”

On the other end, Realme’s main rival Redmi is also launching its newest Note 13 series in India today, complete with 200MP cameras and periscope lenses.