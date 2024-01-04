Tickets for Ronaldo’s Exhibition Match in China Sold Out in Seconds

Chinese football supporters were quick to get tickets to see Cristiano Ronaldo play a rare match in their country. It is believed that the tickets were sold out within hours after they were officially released.

Ronaldo is a fan-favorite in China, where supporters have grown weary due to inconsistent performances from the national team and a scandal-ridden domestic structure.

CR7’s current club, Al-Nassr, announced a “China Tour” featuring friendlies against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang FC in Shenzhen city on 24 and 28 January 2024.

Fans went into a frenzy as they competed against each other to get a ticket to the match. The tickets went on sale around 11:00 AM (China time) on Wednesday, 03 January 2024, and were sold out by the evening.

Chinese media outlets reported that seats in all but the two most expensive categories had sold out “within seconds”.

One die-hard supporter voiced her opinion, saying, “On January 24, I will be the happiest girl in the whole world.”

Another said, “Whatever you think of Ronaldo, you can’t deny his greatness as a player, today his China tickets came on sale, and I actually got one!”

Ronaldo’s long-time rival, Lionel Messi, came to Beijing last year. He scored in 79 seconds to help his country, Argentina, win the friendly match against Australia, 2-0.