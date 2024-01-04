Messi and Ronaldo Headline the 2023 FIFPro World XI Nominee List

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo headline the 2023 FIFPro World XI nominee list once again.

ALSO READ Gigi Buffon Wants Goal Post Size to Increase in Football

FIFPro is similar to a trade union of international football players from various countries who speak for the betterment of one another. It is the only international football award exclusively selected by the players themselves. The upcoming award ceremony is scheduled for 15 January 2024 in London, England.

Over 28,000 professional football players participated in the voting process. Stringent eligibility criteria ensured that only those who meet specific requirements are considered for the esteemed prize.

The evaluation period spans eight months, 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023, where peer players select the starting eleven, consisting of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, and three forwards, while the final spot will go to the outfield player with the most number of votes.

The shortlist for the FIFPro World XI includes superstars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, etc.

The shortlist for goalkeepers includes Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martinez, and Ederson.

ALSO READ Karim Benzema Rumored to Quit Al-Ittihad Midway Through His First Season in Saudi Arabia

The defender’s list includes Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias, Toni Rudiger, John Stones, etc. while the midfielders include Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Luka Modric, Rodri, etc.

In a similar development, the race for FIFA’s “The Best Men’s Player of the Year” has narrowed down to three-men – Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.