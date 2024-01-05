Aamer Jamal Details Pakistan’s Chances of Winning the Ongoing Game

Pakistani pace bowler Aamer Jamal, who has been outstanding in the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), remains hopeful despite a batting collapse.

In a post-match press conference, Jamal recognized a brief lapse but stressed that it’s a normal aspect of cricket.

Jamal said, “I am still pretty confident that we are in the game. I know it happened, but it can happen to anyone, to any team.”

Aamir Jamal says that 150-170 would be a fighting target for to set Australia for their 4th-innings chase.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/IvcBLVzvJO — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) January 5, 2024

He added, “We are still confident if we can get to 150-170, I think that would be a fighting total.”

Australia bowled out for 299 runs, and faced a strong comeback from Aamer Jamal, who took 6-69. Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey’s 84-run stand helped Australia bounce back.

Even after losing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh’s innings and Josh Hazlewood’s late push gave Australia an advantage. The match is evenly poised, with Pakistan’s chances depending on Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal setting a challenging target for Australia in Sydney’s gripping final Test innings.