Harsha Bhogle Amazed by Pakistani Talent in Australia Series

Indian commentator, Harsha Bhogle, expressed admiration for two standout players from the Pakistani cricket team during the ongoing Australian Test tour.

In a post on X, previously Twitter, Bhogle lauded the performances of Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal.

Bhogle wrote, “Pakistan may have lost the series (they should win this Test though) but have two fine talents to show at the end of it. Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal.”

Aamer Jamal picked 12 wickets in the Two Tests before the current one and chipped in with an 82-run knock in the First innings of the third Test match that helped Pakistan post 313 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Jamal then took a six-wicket haul, increasing his tally to 18 wickets, in the first innings of Australia’s batting.

Agha Salman’s all-round abilities have made him a fan-favorite. He scored a half-century in the Melbourne Test, then a 50 in the Sydney Test, and his slip fielding has amazed most supporters.

Salman took the crucial wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings of the ongoing Test match which helped Pakistan build a lead of 14 runs at the end of the first half of the final Test.