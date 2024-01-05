Updated World Test Championship Points Table After South Arica-India Series

India achieved the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship Points Table (WTC) following a seven-wicket victory against South Africa on Thursday, 04 January 2024.

ALSO READ Sunil Gavaskar Calls Babar Azam His Favorite Cricketer from Pakistan

An excellent bowling display from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj resulted in India securing their maiden Test win at Newlands.

The series ended level, 1-1, with both teams earning 12 points each. India went from sixth to first place after the away-Test match win.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team has two wins, one loss, and a draw in four matches. South Africa came crashing down from first place to fifth.

ICC World Test Championship Standings 2023-25

POS TEAM PCT (%) PTS W L D 1 India 54.16 26 2 1 1 2 Australia 52.50 42 4 2 1 3 Bangladesh 50 12 1 1 0 4 New Zealand 50 12 1 1 0 5 South Africa 50 12 1 1 0 6 Pakistan 45.83 22 2 2 0 7 West Indies 16.67 4 0 1 1 8 England 15 9 2 2 1 9 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 2 0

Three teams have a points percentage of 50% and 12 points. Bangladesh and New Zealand recently met in a Test series which ended 1-1, which is why they’re stuck in the same spot.

Australia seems set to top the charts once the Test series against Pakistan ends. If they win the third Test match, their points percentage will rise from 50 to 56.25, thus surpassing India.

If the Test match ends in a draw, Australia will slip to the fifth place.

ALSO READ Aamer Jamal Smashes Records in His Debut Test Series

In case Pakistan wins, they will reach the number one spot. A draw or loss will result in them remaining sixth.