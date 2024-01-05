Updated World Test Championship Points Table After South Arica-India Series

India achieved the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship Points Table (WTC) following a seven-wicket victory against South Africa on Thursday, 04 January 2024.
An excellent bowling display from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj resulted in India securing their maiden Test win at Newlands.
The series ended level, 1-1, with both teams earning 12 points each. India went from sixth to first place after the away-Test match win.
Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team has two wins, one loss, and a draw in four matches. South Africa came crashing down from first place to fifth.
ICC World Test Championship Standings 2023-25
|POS
|TEAM
|PCT (%)
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|1
|India
|54.16
|26
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Australia
|52.50
|42
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Bangladesh
|50
|12
|1
|1
|0
|4
|New Zealand
|50
|12
|1
|1
|0
|5
|South Africa
|50
|12
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Pakistan
|45.83
|22
|2
|2
|0
|7
|West Indies
|16.67
|4
|0
|1
|1
|8
|England
|15
|9
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Three teams have a points percentage of 50% and 12 points. Bangladesh and New Zealand recently met in a Test series which ended 1-1, which is why they’re stuck in the same spot.
Australia seems set to top the charts once the Test series against Pakistan ends. If they win the third Test match, their points percentage will rise from 50 to 56.25, thus surpassing India.
If the Test match ends in a draw, Australia will slip to the fifth place.
In case Pakistan wins, they will reach the number one spot. A draw or loss will result in them remaining sixth.