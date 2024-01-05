Senator Reveals Zaka Ashraf’s “Experience” That Led to His Appointment in PCB [Video]

An interesting debate took place in the Senate between Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Caretaker Minister, Murtaza Solangi.

ALSO READ Delay in General Elections Puts PSL 9 in Jeopardy Once Again

The Senator questioned how the government selected the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson. He provided a detailed background into the professional life of the current Chairperson, Zaka Ashraf, and told everyone about the business career of the person.

Ashraf’s background in the sugar mills business, being a standing committee member, and holding a position in the chamber of commerce was discussed. In the document, it was said that Ashraf considers cricket as a hobby, which is why he was “the perfect” candidate to be appointed as the Chairperson of PCB.

The Caretaker government’s representative, Murtaza Solangi, was present to answer the question. He said that the caretaker government didn’t appoint the ‘Management Committee’ Chairperson, rather it was the previous government that appointed him.

He then gave confidence to the cricket supporters by saying that Ashraf has no fundamental powers to change the constitution or make appointments.

Solangi assured everyone that Zaka is being told on a consistent basis to hold the Chairperson elections without any delays.

ALSO READ Harsha Bhogle Amazed by Pakistani Talent in Australia Series

No date for the elections is finalized, as of yet.