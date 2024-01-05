Weekly Inflation Remains Over 40% for 8th Week in a Row

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation for the week ended on January 4, 2024, increased by 42.86 percent year-on-year basis, making it the eighth straight week that the weekly inflation number has come over 40 percent.

The YoY trend depicts an increase mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (1108.59 percent), tomatoes (94.05 percent), wheat flour bag (65.36 percent), and sugar (57.76 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items increased, 09 (17.65 percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained stable.

Some of the items, prices of which increased during the period under review over the previous week (week-on-week increase) include tomatoes (16.04 percent), chicken (13.98 percent), eggs (3.20 percent), onions (3.04 percent), bananas (2.13 percent), pulse gram (2.12 percent), sugar (2.04 percent), pulse moong (1.68 percent), LPG (1.19 percent), and mutton (0.86 percent).

Some of the items, prices of which decreased during the period under review, include potatoes (8.68 percent), garlic (0.68 percent), pulse mash (0.36 percent), and wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.23 percent).