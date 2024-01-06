NUST and NADRA Join Hands to Advance Biometric Technology in Pakistan

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), facilitating collaboration in the research, development, and innovation of biometric technologies.

This meeting held at NADRA Headquarters today, marks the commencement of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening industry-academia linkages as well.

NTL specializes in digital identity solutions through its flagship Pakistan ID stack which has led to its recognition as a preeminent system integrator. With a successful track record spanning nearly two decades, NTL has consistently provided trustworthy services in the fields of e-governance, e-passport, smart identity cards, and civil registration. NTL’s noteworthy accomplishments have earned it recognition as a leader in digital transformation, both on a national and global scale.

NUST is a top-rated computer science university in Pakistan with a global ranking of 160 in engineering and technology. Committed to multidisciplinary higher education, research, and innovation, NUST places a high premium on developing and strengthening industry-academia linkages. NUST contributes to the collaboration by engaging in research and development in the areas of Contactless Biometrics and Face Liveness Detection Technologies.

NTL lauded the cutting-edge initiatives of NUST under the auspices of the National Software Technology Park (NSTP). One manifestation of this is the TrueID application. Both sides expressed their keen interest in developing this biometric application to enhance the provision of advanced services to Pakistani citizens based on technology development in the country.

NTL expressed its desire to partner with NUST to bolster its knowledge and expertise. Moreover, NUST and NTL will collaborate in research and development initiatives in facial recognition, contactless biometrics, e-KYC, Digital Onboarding, Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), and Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) among others.

The relationship is poised to foster local innovation in the field of biometric and identity-related technologies in Pakistan.