PTA Takes Action on Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Sheikhupura

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 4:27 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore successfully conducted a raid in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, against a franchise of a mobile phone company in Sheikhupura, aimed to curb the misuse of illegal SIM cards.

In a statement, PTA said the illegal SIM cards are often linked to criminal activities such as fraud, identity theft, and other illicit operations. During the Raid FIA seized 6 Active SIMs and 11 BVS devices used in the illegal activation of SIMs. Two individuals have been nominated for FIR. FIA is currently investigating the matter further.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that PTA has established a monitoring and detection system to identify unusual patterns and anomalies associated with SIM card activations.

This technological upgrade has enabled prompt intervention and insight into suspicious SIM activations. Overall, this resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the Authority’s dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs, the statement by PTA added.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Hania Aamir Has a Cute Selfie Session With Her Maid
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>