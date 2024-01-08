Injury Report Exposes Abrar Ahmed’s Negligence

Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmed, suffered an injury during Australia’s Test tour. A medical report indicated that his injury stemmed from repeatedly ignoring the medical panel’s advice.

Due to his failure to adhere to the doctor’s instructions for treating his injury, Abrar missed all matches on the Australian tour.

ALSO READ Pakistan Officially Appoints Mohammad Rizwan as T20I Vice-Captain

The report revealed that Abrar suffers from Sciatica, a leg condition causing pain and numbness. He first experienced hip pain during the ICC World Cup 2023 in India and was diagnosed with Sciatica. The medical team advised him on exercise and drill limitations, but Abrar didn’t fully comply.

Furthermore, he got injured in a practice match in Australia, leading to his exclusion from the series. During a four-day match against PM XI, he bowled 27 overs and took one wicket. On the third day, he felt discomfort in his right leg, confirmed by an MRI.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Abrar would miss the first two Tests. He was then ruled out of the Sydney Test as well. Currently, he is rehabilitating at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) and won’t participate in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand in Auckland starting January 12.

ALSO READ Abrar Ahmed Ruled Out of Upcoming T20I Series in New Zealand

Currently, Abrar is undergoing rehabilitation at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) and won’t participate in Pakistan’s upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting January 12 in Auckland.