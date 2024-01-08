Oppo Find X7 Ultra Launched With Multiple “Industry First” Cameras

Oppo has made a significant announcement today, introducing its latest flagship offering, the Find X7 Ultra. This smartphone ushers in several notable industry firsts, setting new benchmarks in the world of mobile technology.

Among these new features are the world’s inaugural dual-periscope telephoto cameras as well as a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, which has never been used on another phone before.

Design and Display

Oppo has unveiled a remarkable 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. This screen delivers an exceptional peak brightness of up to 4,500 units and incorporates ProXDR technology, Oppo’s unique approach to the Ultra HDR image format.

The dual-tone design from last year seems to have been improved with better aesthetics.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, the Find X7 Ultra is powered by the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is coupled with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a capacious 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone also features the latest OS versions, including Android 14 with ColorOS on top.

Cameras

The real star of the show is the Find X7 Ultra’s impressive camera system. It features four potent 50MP sensors, including a second-generation 1-inch type Sony LYT-900 stacked sensor housed within the wide camera. With an f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), this sensor promises exceptional low-light performance and image stability.

Additionally, the ultra-wide-angle shooter boasts another cutting-edge Sony sensor, the LYT-600, with a 1/1.95-inch size and a 14 mm equivalent focal length. Equipped with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus capability, it can capture subjects as close as 4 cm.

One of the standout features of the Oppo X7 Ultra lies in its distinctive dual-periscope camera system. Building upon the foundation of its predecessor, the Find X6 Pro, it retains the impressive 65mm 3x periscope camera, equipped with a substantial 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor.

This periscope camera boasts a bright f/2.6 aperture, along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ensuring remarkable low-light performance and image stability. It further impresses with its minimum focus distance of just 25cm, allowing users to capture close-up shots with exceptional detail.

In addition to the 3x periscope camera, the X7 Ultra introduces a powerful 135mm 6x telephoto camera featuring a 1/2.51-inch Sony IMX858 sensor. This telephoto camera also incorporates OIS for image stability and has a minimum focus distance of 35cm.

Oppo asserts that the quad-camera configuration delivers seamless zoom capabilities spanning from 14mm to 270mm, all while maintaining an impressive level of image quality with no discernible degradation.

Battery and Pricing

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra introduces a 5,000 mAh battery, equipped to handle 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring rapid and convenient power replenishment.

With a choice of three colors – Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black – users can select the variant that best matches their style and preferences.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra is initially exclusive to the Chinese market, with details regarding pricing and sales dates expected to be officially announced later today.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra Specifications