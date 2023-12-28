Oppo Launches ChatGPT Rival AndesGPT to Take on Samsung Gauss

Nearly all major smartphone makers are turning towards generative AI and chatbots similar to ChatGPT. Samsung recently unveiled Gauss AI for Galaxy phones and now Oppo has announced AndesGPT which will debut with the flagship Find X7 series next month.

Oppo’s AndesGPT is made up of 7 billion parameters and comes in three different tiers just like Google’s recently unveiled Gemini AI model. AndesGPT will feature Tiny, Turbo, and Titan AI models with progressively increasing capabilities, respectively. AndesGPT Tiny comprises 7 billion parameters while Turbo and Titan consist of 70 billion and 180 billion parameters.

According to Oppo, the Tiny model is lightweight and efficient allowing it to easily run on consumer devices like smartphones. At the same time, the Turbo variant brings fast responses and a balanced experience for “multiple scenarios”. Lastly, the Titan model is meant for deep reasoning and complex tasks.

ALSO READ Use ChatGPT on Your Phone With Microsoft’s Copilot Now on Android

Similar to rival AI chatbots, AndesGPT is also capable of taking multiple input methods including texts, voice, images, documents, and more. Oppo boasts that the chatbot can generate abstracts with up to 14,000 words and has faster response times than rivals. Oppo claims that Andes can respond as quickly as 2.9 seconds, 2.5 times faster than industry standards.

AndesGPT will be capable of features including Swapped Attention to address problems like first-word reasoning, a common occurrence among AI models.

Oppo’s next flagship phone, the Find X7 will not come with every single one of these capabilities. It will most likely be limited to generating custom wallpapers through AI and will be able to summarize notes, generate emails, and more.

ALSO READ New York Times Sues OpenAI for Billions for Stealing AI Training Material

However, it remains unclear whether AndesGPT will be available in the international versions of the Oppo Find X7 phones too. Since OnePlus is a sister company to Oppo that often shares its resources with the other, we expect to see a similar chatbot on OnePlus phones too.