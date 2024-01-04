OnePlus Ace 3 Launched as an Affordable OnePlus 12 for $365

OnePlus Ace 3 has made its debut as the inaugural OnePlus device of 2024. Unveiled during a dedicated launch event in China, this flagship-grade device takes the mantle from its predecessor, the Ace 2, and brings with it a host of notable upgrades, including the option for 1 TB of storage capacity.

Design and Display

The Ace 3 boasts a curved 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display, graced with a 1,240 x 2,772-pixel resolution and an adaptive refresh rate spanning from 1Hz to 120Hz. Crafted by BOE, this panel offers up to 1,600 nits of brightness in Auto mode and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, but it also ensures durability with the inclusion of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

OnePlus has seamlessly continued its design legacy, first introduced with the OnePlus 11, in the creation of the Ace 3. This aesthetic masterpiece features an aluminum frame, complemented by a frosted glass back, which gracefully extends into a circular camera island seamlessly integrated into the side frame. OnePlus aficionados will also find the iconic three-stage alert slider, adding a touch of convenience to the device.

Internals and Software

Driving the OnePlus Ace 3 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with either 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, offering users ample multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the device boasts expansive storage options, reaching up to a reliable 1TB through UFS 4.0 technology. There is no memory card slot for expansion.

For software, you get Android 14 working with Color OS 14 since it is a China-only phone.

Cameras

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup led by a powerful 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, enhanced by Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Complementing this main camera are an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Video recording capabilities go up to 4K 60 FPS and 1080p 240 FPS.

The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is a 16MP shooter with 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The OnePlus Ace 3 is equipped with a large 5,500 mAh battery, ensuring ample power to keep you connected throughout the day. To top it off, the device boasts an impressive 100W SuperVOOC fast charging capability, promising a lightning-fast 0-100% charge in a mere 27 minutes.

In terms of aesthetics, the OnePlus Ace 3 offers a range of stylish options, including classic black, vibrant blue, and elegant rose gold finishes. When it comes to pricing, the base model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage starts at $365. For those seeking top-tier specifications, the premium variant, featuring a whopping 16 GB of RAM and a capacious 1TB of storage, is priced at $493.

OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications