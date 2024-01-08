Parents Want More Winter Holidays for Students Amid Harsh Weather

Schools across Punjab are set to reopen on January 10 after almost a month of winter break. However, as temperatures continue to decrease, parents demand an extension of the holidays.

Earlier, Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, announced that they have not decided on another extension of the holidays. He added that schools across the province will reopen on January 10.

Now, parents are urging the provincial government to extend the winter break due to the severe cold wave and fog that has gripped different cities of Punjab.

According to them, children are starting to get sick due to the cold weather and opening schools for middle school children will only worsen their problems. Furthermore, parents have also expressed concerns about the increasing cases of pneumonia.

As per a private TV channel, the Chief Minister of Punjab has called for a meeting with education officials to discuss recommendations.

The first suggestion proposes extending primary school holidays from 9 to January 15, as temperatures continue to drop.

The second recommendation suggests adjusting school timings from 9 am to 2 pm. The third proposal suggests granting additional holidays to all students up to the middle school level and arranging school sessions for ninth and tenth-grade students to prepare for exams.

Reportedly, one of these recommendations will be thoroughly considered.