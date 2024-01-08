Punjab Announces Decision on Winter Holidays and New School Timings

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Monday that there will be no further extension of winter holidays for schools and colleges in Punjab.

Speaking to the media after overseeing various development projects in the city, he clarified that educational institutes across Punjab will resume as scheduled and adhere to their specified timings.

The reopening of schools and colleges is slated for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, following an extended winter break.

Despite the impending resumption, citizens in Punjab have urged the government to reconsider and extend the winter vacations due to dense fog and an intense cold wave.

Previously, the Punjab government had extended winter vacations until January 9, 2024. However, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that no decision has been made regarding a further extension.

He mentioned the possibility of additional holidays being considered based on recommendations from the education department.

Expressing concern over the escalating smog levels, especially in Lahore and other cities with poor air quality, Chief Minister Naqvi acknowledged the public’s criticism on social media.

Many users voiced worries about the health and safety of students, particularly the younger ones, in the face of Punjab’s extreme cold.

Opponents argue that a reassessment of the decision not to prolong winter holidays is crucial, considering the potential health risks students may face due to exposure to the harsh cold weather.

Revised School Timings

In a statement on X, Mohsin Naqvi announced revised school timings across the province. According to the Caretaker CM, schools will start at 9:30 AM from January 10 to January 22.

“It is highly advisable to wear jackets and warm clothes,” Naqvi added.