Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Etzaz Hussain Leaves Apollon FC with Mutual Consent

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 9, 2024 | 12:03 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistani-Norwegian footballer, Mian Etzaz Muzaffar Hussain has left Apollon FC with mutual consent. Apollon Limassol FC is a Cypriot club and is currently languishing in the 7th place in the Cyprus first division.

The Pakistani defensive midfielder recently joined Apollon FC in the summer of 2023 and made seven appearances for them since the first division season began.

ALSO READ

The Cypriot club changed four managers last year and Etzaz did not get a proper run of games under any of them.

Etzaz, 30, had previously played for the Manchester United youth academy for two seasons from 2009 to 2011 and has spent nine years at the Molde FK Club in Norway for two spells, where he also won four league titles and played with the likes of Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland.

ALSO READ

Recently, Etzaz Hussain received his Pakistani passport from the Pakistani embassy in Norway and is now being considered the next overseas Pakistani who is going to represent the Shaheens very soon in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March against Jordan.

He was the first ever Pakistani footballer who played in the UEFA Europa League and has represented the Norway Youth side from under-16 to under-23, rising the ranks as his career progressed.

The midfielder will turn 31, by the end of January and is certainly on course to become the greatest defensive midfielder Pakistan has ever seen.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>