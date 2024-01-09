Govt Forms Committee to Submit Recommendations For FBR Restructuring

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 9, 2024 | 10:50 am

The caretaker government has constituted a high-level committee to submit specific recommendations on the restructuring of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources told ProPakistani that the four-member committee included the FBR Chairman; Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, and Secretary, Cabinet Division.

The high-level committee would submit its recommendations to the Federal Cabinet in the light of approval given by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

In line with the approval of the SIFC, the committee would work on specific recommendations for the FBR’s restructuring.

The creation of specialized administrative structures will be accompanied by better delegation & accountability of administration. An institutional mechanism is being considered to establish a Tax Policy group with the right expertise and analytical capability to facilitate rationalization of the tax regime emphasizing fairness and equity in the tax regime.

A summary is likely to be moved in the next meeting of the federal cabinet for the approval of the FBR’s restructuring plan.  The summary will be moved after the finalization of the recommendations of the four-member committee.

It has been proposed to constitute a special Customs Board to manage the affairs of Pakistan Customs under the ongoing reform plan. The Customs will be separated from the revenue collection mechanism for tracking the smuggling and other elements, while the revenue collection will remain a mandate of the FBR.

A separate Inland Revenue Board may also be established under the supervision of the Revenue Division.

>