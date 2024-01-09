Indian Bowler Who Bowled Last Over of 2007 T20 World Cup Booked in Suicide Case

Joginder Sharma, the former Indian cricketer and current Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police, is facing allegations in connection with the suicide of a resident in Hisar.

According to sources, the Haryana Police have filed an FIR, which also includes five others named Ajayveer, Ishwar Prem, and Rajendra Sihag, accusing them of abetting suicide.

This case centers around Pawan, a resident of Hisar, who tragically hanged himself on January 1 due to a property dispute.

Pawan’s mother, Sunita, complained to the police the following day, revealing that a property-related case was pending in court. She has accused the six men, including Joginder Sharma, of harassing her son, ultimately leading to his suicide.

In response, Pawan’s family staged a demonstration with his body, demanding the arrest of the accused under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They have made six demands to the police, including financial assistance for the family and a fair investigation.

A senior police official mentioned that the accused faces abetment of suicide charges, with the SC/ST Act section to be added after a thorough investigation.

Joginder Sharma, however, denied any involvement, stating, “I am not aware of this case. I neither know nor have ever met Pawan.”

Joginder Sharma, who was a medium-pacer known for bowling the crucial last over in the first ICC T20 World Cup 2007 final against Pakistan in South Africa, contributed to India winning their first T20 World Cup title. Later, he joined the Haryana Police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).