Mickey Arthur Likely to Say Goodbye to PCB Soon

Former Pakistan cricket team director, Mickey Arthur is considering leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to sources, Arthur is expected to reveal his decision after discussions with the PCB.

He previously held the position of Pakistan’s team director during the last World Cup in India. However, PCB’s Management Committee decided to let go of foreign coaches due to the team’s disappointing performance.

These coaches, including Arthur, were then assigned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Following this, bowling coach Morne Morkel resigned post-World Cup. Adding to the departures, batting coach Andrew Puttick recently left to join the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

On Monday, former head coach Grant Bradburn also said goodbye to PCB. Bradburn, who replaced Saqlain Mushtaq last year, oversaw the Test series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka and managed the team in the 50-over World Cup 2023 in India.

He is now set to start a new role at Glamorgan next month, leading the Welsh county team in various cricket formats.