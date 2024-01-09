Roti and Naan Prices See Huge Increase in Lahore

The prices of naan and roti in Lahore have witnessed a significant increase of up to Rs. 15. According to reports, a Rs. 25 naan is now being sold for Rs. 40, and a simple roti’s price has increased from Rs. 12 to Rs. 25.

The increase in prices has been attributed to the rising costs of flour, fine flour, and gas. Additionally, the supply of affordable subsidized flour to utility stores has been halted as well.

It is important to note that the prices of all food and essential items have increased by up to 30 to 45 percent. Prices for pulses, poultry, and eggs have reached unprecedented levels.

The prices of chicken and eggs are expected to increase further due to the death of a significant number of chicks due to extreme cold, along with rising costs of chicken feed and medicine.

In the open market, the price of live chicken has reached Rs. 430 per kg. Chicken meat costs Rs. 630 per kg, eggs are priced at Rs. 400 per dozen, gram pulse is at Rs. 300 per kg, white gram at Rs. 400 per kg, lentils (dal mash) at Rs. 510 per kg, ghee at Rs. 470 per pouch, and oil at Rs. 490 per pouch.