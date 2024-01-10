Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Complete Schedule and Squads for SA20 2024 Announced

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 10, 2024 | 2:22 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

South Africa’s premier T20 league, SA20, is set to kick off today, with the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, facing off against the Joburg Super Kings.

Six teams will participate in this league, the same number as in previous seasons, and all of them have already announced their squads for the league.

ALSO READ

Star players like Dawid Malan, Keiron Pollard, David Miller, and Rilee Rossouw, among other renowned players, will be in action. However, no Pakistani stars will participate in this league this time due to their international duties.

Let’s take a closer look at the squads of all six teams.

SA 20 teams squad:

1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram (c) Temba Bavuma Sarel Erwee Jordan Hermann Dawid Malan Tom Abell
Liam Dawson Ayabulela Gqamane Marco Jansen Patrick Kruger Adam Rossington Tristan Stubbs
Brydon Carse Andile Simelane Beyers Swanepoel Ottiniel Baartman Simon Harmer Caleb Seleka

 

2. Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c) Leus du Plooy Reeza Hendricks Wayne Madsen Moeen Ali Kyle Simmonds
David Wiese Ronan Hermann Denovan Ferreira Sibonelo Makhanya Nandre Burger Dayyaan Galiem
Romario Shepherd Gerald Coetzee Samm Cook Imran Tahir Aaron Phangiso Lizaad Williams
Zahir Khan

 

3. Durban Super Giants

Keshav Maharaj (c) Jason Smith Kyle Mayers Wiaan Mulder Bryce Parsons Keemo Paul
Dwaine Pretorius Prenelan Subrayen Matthew Breetzke Quinton de Kock Heinrich Klaasen Nicholas Pooran
Bhanuka Rajapaksa Kyle Abbott Junior Dala Naveen-ul-Haq Reece Topley

 

4. MI Cape Town

Kieron Pollard (c) Rassie van der Dussen Dewal Brevis Delano Potgieter Thomas Kaber George Linde
Liam Livingstone Sam Curran Tom Banton Chris Benjamin Connor Esterhuizen Ryan Rickelton
Grant Roelofsen Beuran Hendricks Duan Jansen Kagiso Rabada Olly Stone Nealan van Heerfen
Nuwan Thushara

 

Afghanistan’s premier spinner Rashid Khan, who captained MI Cape Town in the previous season, is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Consequently, he will not participate in the initial stages of the season and is expected to join the team midway. In his absence, the prominent West Indian player Kieron Pollard will lead the team.

5. Paarl Royals

David Miller (c) Jason Roy Mtchell Van Buuren Evan Jones Wihan Lubbe Fabian Allen
Ferisco Adams Codi Yusuf Andile Phehlukwayo Jos Buttler Lorcan Tucker Dane Vilas
Luhan-dre Pretorius Bjorn Fortuin Kwena Maphaka Obed McCoy Lungi Nigidi Tabraiz Shamsi
John Turner

 

6. Pretoria Capitals

Eathan Bosch (c) Shane Daswell Colin Ingram Rilee Rossouw Matthew Short Steve Stolk
Theunis de Bruyn Wil Jacks Senuran Muthusamy James Neesham Paul Stirling Corbin Bosch
Migael Pretorius Kyle Verreynne Philip Salt Daryn Dupavillion Anrich Nortje Wayne Parnell
Adil Rashid

 

ALSO READ

The matches will take place across six venues: Centurion, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Paarl and Gqeberha. The day matches will begin at 4:30 PM Pakistan time, while the day-night matches are scheduled for 8:30 PM Pakistan time.

Full Schedule:

Date Fixture Venue  Timing
10 January 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Joburg Super Kings Gqeberha 8:30 PM
11 January 2024 Durban Super Giants vs. MI Cape Town Durban 8:30 PM
12 January 2024 Paarl Royals vs. Pretoria Capitals Paarl 8:30 PM
13 January 2024 Joburg Super Kings vs. MI Cape Town Johannesburg 4:30 PM
13 January 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Durban Super Giants Gqeberha 8:30 PM
14 January 2024 Pretoria Capitals vs. Paarl Royals Centurion 8:30 PM
15 January 2024 Durban Super Giants vs. Joburg Super Kings Durban 8:30 PM
16 January 2024 MI Cape Town vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Cape Town 8:30 PM
17 January 2024 Paarl Royals vs. Joburg Super Kings Paarl 8:30 PM
18 January 2024 Pretoria Capitals vs. Durban Super Giants Centurion 8:30 PM
19 January 2024 MI Cape Town vs. Paarl Royals Cape Town 8:30 PM
20 January 2024 Durban Super Giants vs. Surisers Eastern Cape Durban 4:30 PM
20 January 2024 Joburg Super Kings vs. Pretoria Capitals Johannesburg 8:30 PM
21 January 2024 Paarl Royals vs. MI Cape Town Paarl 8:30 PM
22 January 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Pretoria Capitals Gqeberha 8:30 PM
23 January 2024 MI Cape Town vs. Durban Super Giants Cape Town 8:30 PM
24 January 2024 Joburg Super Kings vs. Paarl Royals Johannesburg 8:30 PM
25 January 2024 Pretoria Capitals vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Centurion 8:30 PM
26 January 2024 Paarl Royals vs. Durban Super Giants Paarl 8:30 PM
27 January 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. MI Cape Town Gqeberha 4:30 PM
27 January 2024 Pretoria Capitals vs. Joburg Super Kings Centurion 8:30 PM
28 January 2024 Durban Super Giants vs. Paarl Royals Durban 8:30 PM
29 January 2024 MI Cape Town vs. Joburg Super Kings Cape Town 8:30 PM
30 January 2024 Durban Super Giants vs. Pretoria Capitals Durban 8:30 PM
31 January 2024 Joburg Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Johannesburg 8:30 PM
1 February 2024 Pretoria Capitals vs. MI Cape Town Centurion 8:30 PM
2 February 2024 Paarl Royals vs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Paarl 8:30 PM
3 February 2024 MI Cape Town vs. Pretoria Capitals Cape Town 4:30 PM
3 February 2024 Joburg Super Kings vs. Durban Super Giants Johannesburg 8:30 PM
4 February 2024 Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs. Paarl Royals Gqeberha 8:30 PM
6 February 2024 Qualifier 1 Cape Town 8:30 PM
7 February 2024 Eliminator Johannesburg 8:30 PM
8 February 2024 Qualifier 2 Johannesburg 8:30 PM
10 February 2024 Final Capetown 7:30 PM

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>