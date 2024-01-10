Complete Schedule and Squads for SA20 2024 Announced

South Africa’s premier T20 league, SA20, is set to kick off today, with the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, facing off against the Joburg Super Kings.

Six teams will participate in this league, the same number as in previous seasons, and all of them have already announced their squads for the league.

Star players like Dawid Malan, Keiron Pollard, David Miller, and Rilee Rossouw, among other renowned players, will be in action. However, no Pakistani stars will participate in this league this time due to their international duties.

Let’s take a closer look at the squads of all six teams.

SA 20 teams squad:

1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Aiden Markram (c) Temba Bavuma Sarel Erwee Jordan Hermann Dawid Malan Tom Abell Liam Dawson Ayabulela Gqamane Marco Jansen Patrick Kruger Adam Rossington Tristan Stubbs Brydon Carse Andile Simelane Beyers Swanepoel Ottiniel Baartman Simon Harmer Caleb Seleka

2. Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c) Leus du Plooy Reeza Hendricks Wayne Madsen Moeen Ali Kyle Simmonds David Wiese Ronan Hermann Denovan Ferreira Sibonelo Makhanya Nandre Burger Dayyaan Galiem Romario Shepherd Gerald Coetzee Samm Cook Imran Tahir Aaron Phangiso Lizaad Williams Zahir Khan

3. Durban Super Giants

Keshav Maharaj (c) Jason Smith Kyle Mayers Wiaan Mulder Bryce Parsons Keemo Paul Dwaine Pretorius Prenelan Subrayen Matthew Breetzke Quinton de Kock Heinrich Klaasen Nicholas Pooran Bhanuka Rajapaksa Kyle Abbott Junior Dala Naveen-ul-Haq Reece Topley

4. MI Cape Town

Kieron Pollard (c) Rassie van der Dussen Dewal Brevis Delano Potgieter Thomas Kaber George Linde Liam Livingstone Sam Curran Tom Banton Chris Benjamin Connor Esterhuizen Ryan Rickelton Grant Roelofsen Beuran Hendricks Duan Jansen Kagiso Rabada Olly Stone Nealan van Heerfen Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan’s premier spinner Rashid Khan, who captained MI Cape Town in the previous season, is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Consequently, he will not participate in the initial stages of the season and is expected to join the team midway. In his absence, the prominent West Indian player Kieron Pollard will lead the team.

5. Paarl Royals

David Miller (c) Jason Roy Mtchell Van Buuren Evan Jones Wihan Lubbe Fabian Allen Ferisco Adams Codi Yusuf Andile Phehlukwayo Jos Buttler Lorcan Tucker Dane Vilas Luhan-dre Pretorius Bjorn Fortuin Kwena Maphaka Obed McCoy Lungi Nigidi Tabraiz Shamsi John Turner

6. Pretoria Capitals

Eathan Bosch (c) Shane Daswell Colin Ingram Rilee Rossouw Matthew Short Steve Stolk Theunis de Bruyn Wil Jacks Senuran Muthusamy James Neesham Paul Stirling Corbin Bosch Migael Pretorius Kyle Verreynne Philip Salt Daryn Dupavillion Anrich Nortje Wayne Parnell Adil Rashid

ALSO READ ICC Punishes South Africa After Rohit Sharma’s Public Outlash

The matches will take place across six venues: Centurion, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, Paarl and Gqeberha. The day matches will begin at 4:30 PM Pakistan time, while the day-night matches are scheduled for 8:30 PM Pakistan time.

Full Schedule: