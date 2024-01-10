Foreigners Caught With Dozens of Alcohol Bottles at Islamabad Airport

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 10, 2024 | 12:10 pm

Customs authorities have detained dozens of bottles of liquor from foreign nationals at Islamabad International Airport.

Sources told ProPakistani that Customs officials posted at Islamabad International Airport a few days back seized four dozen bottles of liquor from foreign nationals coming from Urumqi, China on flight no CZ6007.

Sources said that initially, passengers had not allowed Customs authorities to check their belongings until officials found four dozen bottles of liquor in their bags.

Sources said that Customs authorities did not register a First Information Report (FIR) on liquor cases against foreigners.

Liquor is prohibited in Pakistan and authorities posted at Airports rarely allow Passengers to take the liquor however sources said that the officials sell the gold quality of seized liquor to someone or give gifts to blue-eyed people.

Meanwhile, an official said that Customs officials are bound to return confiscated liquor to foreigners on their departure from Pakistan but this never happens.

>