Ahmed Shehzad Settles the Debate on Comparing Him or Babar Azam to Virat Kohli

Ahmed Shehzad, who was recently seen playing domestic cricket, has firmly rejected the idea of comparing the Indian star batter, Virat Kohli, with anyone else.

In a recent interview, Shehzad made it clear that there is simply no one who can match Virat Kohli’s level of skill and prowess, not even Babar Azam.

Shehzad said, “There is no one like Virat Kohli. You can’t compare him with anyone not even with Babar Azam. Look at his numbers. He has performed against big teams and ensured that there was no rough patch for a long time.”

@iamAhmadshahzad says Virat Kohli should not be compared to any batter in the world, not to Babar Azam and not to Ahmad Shahzad 💯 He also wishes Babar to regain his form, win matches with the bat and trophies for Pakistan too ✅

He added, “He was given six tournaments but couldn’t win anything as a captain. You don’t become a captain to win a bilateral series. Babar is a good player and I hope he comes out of his recent bad run of form.”

In the past, Ahmed Shehzad achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Pakistani batter to score a century in T20Is. However, it wasn’t his cricketing skills that were likened to Kohli’s, but his appearance, as it bore a resemblance to the Indian cricket sensation.

Babar Azam has been frequently compared to Virat Kohli because of his fabulous run of form and piles of runs across each format. Babar showcased exceptional batting talent and broke many of Kohli’s records.

Pakistan’s star batter has been grappling with a dip in his batting form. This slump in performance was particularly evident during the disappointing World Cup in 2023. Furthermore, his struggles continued in the recent Test series against Australia, where he failed to live up to the expectations.