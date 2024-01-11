Gold Price in Pakistan Posts Minor Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan rose marginally on Thursday to settle at Rs. 216,300 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs. 216,300 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 171 to Rs. 185,442.

The price of the precious metal in the local market fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola on Monday before posting an increase of Rs. 300 per tola on Tuesday. Wednesday saw the price decline by Rs. 300 per tola.

Gold prices climbed in the international market today with spot gold up 0.4 percent to $2,031.83 per ounce as of 0942 GMT, while the U.S. gold futures also rose 0.4 percent to $2,036.60.