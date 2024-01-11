PIA Adds One More Aircraft into its Fleet

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted an A-320 aircraft into its fleet on Wednesday in a ceremony held at the Islamabad International Airport.

It is important to note that the newly inducted aircraft is one of the two planes that were stranded in Malaysia due to a payment dispute.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, including advisor to PM on aviation, Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan, Federal Secretary Aviation, Captain (R) Saif Anjum, CEO PIA Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, DG Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Khaqan Murtaza and other senior officers.

Farhat Hussain Khan stated that the ceremony marked a moment of relief, attributing it to the hard work of the PIA team. He added that the induction of the A-320 would help boost the revenue of the national flag carrier.

Furthermore, the advisor to the Prime Minister announced the induction of the second aircraft in the coming weeks. The induction of the aircraft is positive news for PIA as it grapples with a financial crisis.

Earlier this week, the Privatisation Commission (PC) board authorized a transaction structure to sell a minimum 51 percent stake in the national flag carrier.