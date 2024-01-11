Punjab Changes Dress Code for Schools Instead of Extending Winter Holidays

The School Education Department has directed all the private and public schools across the province to relax their uniform policy.

In a notification on Thursday, the education department ordered that students are permitted to wear any sweater, blazer, coat, jacket, cap, socks, and shoes, etc., during the months of January and February to stay warm and protect themselves from cold weather.

Furthermore, all the relevant officials have been directed to ensure compliance with the order. It is important to note that despite the decrease in temperature, the provincial authorities decided against further extending winter vacations.

However, following dozens of deaths across Punjab due to pneumonia, the education authorities announced additional one-week holidays for students up to grade 1. Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered to postpone all examinations scheduled for this month.

Moreover, to prevent more children from contracting pneumonia, schools across the province have been directed not to hold morning assemblies until January 31.