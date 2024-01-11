Shaheen Afridi Opens Up About Test Cricket and Why He Skipped the 3rd Test

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, recently opened up about his decision to sit out the third and final Test in the series against Australia, which took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

During a press conference today, Shaheen Afridi revealed that he experienced significant fatigue in the first two matches, forcing him to rest in the final Test.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Australia Nearing Agreement on Exciting Cricket Exchange Program

Shaheen said, “I am fully fit, I bowled a lot in the first two Tests against Australia and both the management and I did not want to risk any injury.”

🗣️ "I love Test cricket and it’s always been my first priority" Shaheen Afridi updates on his fitness and discloses the reason behind resting in the SCG Test 👀#CricketTwitter #ShaheenAfridi #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/lWk8siAIff — CricWick (@CricWick) January 11, 2024

He added, “If there was an opportunity to win the series, I would have definitely played. I prefer playing Test cricket as this format is more appealing to me.”

Shaheen also expressed his confidence in leading the team during a press conference. This series marks his debut as Pakistan’s captain.

Pakistan’s recent Test series against Australia ended in a 3-0 defeat, with Shaheen Afridi, the leading fast bowler, notably absent in the final Test match.

ALSO READ Shaheen and Williamson Unveil Pakistan Vs. New Zealand T20I Series Trophy

Following this series, the Pakistan team arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, to play in a five-match T20I series, where Shaheen Afridi will lead the side. The first T20I match of the series is set to begin tomorrow in Auckland.