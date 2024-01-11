Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shaheen Afridi Opens Up About Test Cricket and Why He Skipped the 3rd Test

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 5:29 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, recently opened up about his decision to sit out the third and final Test in the series against Australia, which took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

During a press conference today, Shaheen Afridi revealed that he experienced significant fatigue in the first two matches, forcing him to rest in the final Test.

ALSO READ

Shaheen said, “I am fully fit, I bowled a lot in the first two Tests against Australia and both the management and I did not want to risk any injury.”

He added, “If there was an opportunity to win the series, I would have definitely played. I prefer playing Test cricket as this format is more appealing to me.”

Shaheen also expressed his confidence in leading the team during a press conference. This series marks his debut as Pakistan’s captain.

Pakistan’s recent Test series against Australia ended in a 3-0 defeat, with Shaheen Afridi, the leading fast bowler, notably absent in the final Test match.

ALSO READ

Following this series, the Pakistan team arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, to play in a five-match T20I series, where Shaheen Afridi will lead the side. The first T20I match of the series is set to begin tomorrow in Auckland.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>