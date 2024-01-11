STARZPLAY and DW Collaborate to Launch Season 4 of Award-Winning Docuseries ‘HER – Women in Asia’

Pakistan’s fastest-growing streaming service, STARZPLAY, is excited to partner once again with Deutsche Welle (DW) to bring you season 4 of its insightful and thought-provoking docuseries HER: Women in Asia.

This is not the first time that these two powerhouses have joined forces to release something thoroughly enjoyed by the viewers. Some popular series that have been launched as a result of this ongoing collaboration are ‘#PakistanIs’, which starred Polish vlogger Eva zu Beck alongside local content creators highlighting multiple aspects of Pakistan, ‘Us and Them’, which showcases the difference in opinion between the youth of today and their parents, and of course HER: Women in Asia, an award-winning series that portrays the lives of women from all spheres of Asian societies. Like previous seasons, several amazing Pakistani women are once again highlighted in this series as they share their journey, stories, and experiences.

Currently available to stream on STARZPLAY, season 4 of ‘HER’ brings in focus the lives of multiple women from across Asia and features stories of three Pakistani women. Afshan Khan, owner and CEO of Fast Movers Packaging, shares her journey of rising through the odds as an entrepreneur in a male-oriented industry.

The series also shares the story of Marvi Awan, a human rights activist who plays a vital role in improving women and children rights in Pakistan. Another Pakistani woman featured in the series is Fatima Ali Haider, the founder of a startup called Grief Directory that offers emotional and tangible support to those who are recovering from a trauma. The one thing they all have in common with each other is their motivation to become a positive symbol for the next generation.

“Every year, DW aims to bring forward unconventional stories of women, not only to highlight their contribution to the society despite the hurdles in their way, but to also inspire young girls all across Asia,” shared Sukena Rizvi, Distribution Executive for Deutsche Welle in Pakistan. “In 2024, we want to continue this journey and cover more interesting and thought-provoking topics and stories.”

Arif BaigMohamed, Chairman Cinepax Group, stated: “We always want to partner with the best productions and publish the best content in the world for our viewers. The fact that HER: Women in Asia has performed so well over the last few years is a testament to the top-notch quality of DW and their documentaries.”

Watch this space for updates regarding new releases and other upcoming STARZPLAY original productions in the near future.