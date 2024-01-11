UK Issues Travel Advisory for its Citizens in Pakistan

In its latest travel advisory, the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has advised British nationals ‘against all travel’ to specific areas within Pakistan.

The FCDO, responsible for advising British nationals about potential threats in foreign countries during their travels to prevent unfortunate events, has cautioned against traveling to areas surrounding the Pakistan and Afghanistan border.

In its advisory, the FCDO clearly states that it “advises against all travel to within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.” The other areas identified as unsafe for travel include parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Here is a detailed list of regions within Pakistan where British nationals have been advised to avoid traveling:

Areas in KPK

Bajaur

Bannu

Buner

Charsadda

Dera Ismail Khan

Khyber

Kohat

Kurram

Lakki Marwat

Lower Dir

Mohmand

Orakzai

Peshawar, including the city of Peshawar

Swat

Tank

North Waziristan

Upper South Waziristan

Lower South Waziristan

the Karakoram Highway between Mansehra and Chilas via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin up to the junction with the N15

the N45 Highway, from the north of the Mardan ring road, to the edge of Chitral City

Balochistan

The FCDO recommends avoiding all travel to Balochistan province, except for essential travel to specific areas on the southern coast. It includes the following:

• area south of (and including) the N10 motorway

section of the N25 from the N10/N25 intersection to the Balochistan-Sindh border, including the port city of Gwadar

AJK

British nationals have been advised against all travel to within 10 miles of the Line of Control (LOC), the military control line between the AJK and the Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sindh

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to all areas of Sindh Province north of and including the city of Nawabshah,” said the advisory.

Most importantly, the FCDO has warned of strict action against those who travel against their advice, including the possibility of invalidating their travel insurance.