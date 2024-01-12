Karachi Board Announces Intermediate Exam Schedule

The Board of Intermedia Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the schedule of intermediate (11th and 12th grade) supplementary exams for the year 2023.

In a press release, the BIEK stated that the exam will commence on Monday, January 15, 2024, and will continue until February 6, 2024. The exams will be held in morning and evening shifts.

The morning shift paper will begin at 8:30 am and end at 11:30 am and the evening shift paper will commence at 2:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm.

The exams will be held for students in the Science Pre-Medical, Science Pre-Engineering, Science General, Home Economics, Commerce Regular, Commerce Private, Arts Regular, Arts Private, Private Candidates, and Home Economics groups.

To ensure that the exams are conducted fairly and transparently, BIEK has banned mobile phones and other electronic devices in examination centers. Furthermore, if any student is caught cheating or possessing a mobile phone, they will be ineligible for the next three years.

Moreover, BIEK has established 47 examination centres across Karachi. A monitoring cell has also been set up at the Commissioner’s Office in Karachi to oversee the conduct of the exams and to address any complaints.