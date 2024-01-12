Pakistani-American Woman Elected as Mayor in USA

Fauzia Janjua, a Pakistani-American woman, has made history by becoming the first Pakistani and Muslim woman to be elected as the mayor of Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Janjua took the oath at a ceremony held at the Township Hall in Mount Laurel, where she was accompanied by her husband and four sons. The oath was administered by Carol Murphy, a woman representing New Jersey in the State Assembly and a candidate for Congress.

During her speech at the oath-taking ceremony, Janjua expressed her deep sense of honor. She added that being elected as the first Pakistani and Muslim woman mayor in the history of Mount Laurel isn’t just an achievement for her but also as a matter of pride for the entire Pakistani community.

Fauzia Janjua told Urdu News that both her parents are from Punjab. She was born in America after her father moved to the country in the ’70s, where she completed her education.

According to Fauzia, her lifelong commitment to community service revolves around educating prisoners and underprivileged children. In an effort to actively contribute to community welfare, she also founded an NGO.

Talking about her political journey, she revealed that a woman at a state governor’s party identified her leadership potential, and suggested that she could lead the city.

Following that conversation, she embarked on her political journey, which ultimately resulted in her becoming the Mayor.