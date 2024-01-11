How to Watch Pakistan Vs. New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming

As Pakistan gears up for the first T20I of the 5-match series against New Zealand in New Zealand, they do so with high hopes. This comes on the heels of a rather disappointing Test series against Australia.

The newly appointed T20 captain of Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi is set to mark his first series as the leader of the team. Alongside him, he will lead a formidable bowling attack, which includes some talented young bowlers.

Pakistan’s squad included several young faces like Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, and Saim Ayub. All eyes will be on these youngsters as they look to showcase their skills on Kiwi soil.

In the batting department, changes are expected. One notable change is the new opening combination. Young Saim Ayub is expected to open the innings alongside the experienced Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistani fans eagerly waiting for this T20I series, hoping for a better performance after the Test series disappointment. Shaheen Afridi’s leadership and the infusion of young talent bring a sense of excitement and hope to the team’s prospects in New Zealand.

Live Streaming

As always, viewers can watch Pakistan vs. New Zealand first T20I on the local sports channel PTV Sports on TV, as well as on Ten Sports.

For international Pakistani fans and viewers, it’s easy to watch the live streaming on Tapmad and Tamasha. Simply tune into these platforms.

Platform Android IOS Web Tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Match Timing

The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at Eden Park in Auckland at 11:10 Pakistan time.