Sri Lankan Mystery Spinner Registers 5th Best Bowling Figures in ODI Cricket History

Sri Lanka’s spin Maestro, Wanindu Hasaranga made a stunning comeback to the ODI format with an impactful 7-wicket haul against Zimbabwe. In the third ODI, the leg-spinner destroyed the Zimbabwean batting order in a spell of 5.5 overs.

Hasaranga recorded his best-ever bowling figures in ODI cricket as he picked up 7 wickets for 19 runs, dismantling the opposition. Zimbabwe was bamboozled on a meager total of 96 which Zimbabwe chased emphatically in the 17th over of the second innings and clinched the ODI series with a 2-0 victory.

🔥 Wanindu Hasaranga on fire! 7/19 – his BEST EVER spell in International Cricket! A new record for the spinner at RPICS! 🔴LIVE: https://t.co/Ssph3nk8Bm#SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/fCbKsm1cmo — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) January 11, 2024

The Srilankan spinner now holds the record for fifth-best bowling figures in ODIs. Chaminda Vaas holds the record for best figures in ODIs at 8-19 which he achieved in 2002, followed by Shahid Afridi, 7-12, Glen McGrath, 7-15, and Rashid Khan 7-18.

The superstar spinner missed the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series. He returned in the third match and the game was affected profusely by rain and reduced to 27 overs. This resulted in two bowlers bowling a maximum of six overs in the game.

Hasaranga was appointed as interim captain in the T20I format, to stabilize the T20I side, as the Sri Lankan side is currently struggling massively and deterioration in white ball cricket seems palpable.

Before the ODI World Cup Hasaranga had a stunning season in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, he won the Player of the Tournament He secured the title with B-Love Kandy in the LPL.

However, he suffered a massive injury blow just before the World Cup and had to undergo surgery which ruled him out of the World Cup.