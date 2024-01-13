Here is Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI for 2nd T20I Against New Zealand

Pakistan team didn’t have the best start in the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand. They faced a tough defeat in their opening game, losing by a margin of 46 runs. As anticipation builds, all eyes are now on the upcoming 2nd game which is scheduled to take place in Hamilton tomorrow.

Pakistan had a disappointing outing in the first T20 match of the series, especially with the ball. They conceded their highest-ever total of 226 runs in the T20I format.

Now, it is crucial for skipper Shaheen Afridi to consider the playing XI for the next game. He needs to make some strategic decisions, both in terms of the bowling attack and the batting department.

It is expected that Pakistan will make two changes to their playing XI for the 2nd T20 match. First, Zaman Khan is likely to replace Aamer Jamal. Second, Mohammad Nawaz is expected to come in for Usama Mir.

Now, let’s take a closer look at Pakistan’s playing XI, and it’s exciting to see who will be the players for tomorrow’s game against New Zealand.

Predicted playing xi

Mohammad Rizwan Saim Ayub Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman Iftikhar Ahmed Azam Khan (wk) Mohammad Nawaz Shaheen Afridi (c) Abbas Afridi Haris Rauf Zaman Khan

The first T20I match raised a major concern for Pakistan’s bowling, which was ruthlessly taken apart. Aamer Jamal was the most expensive bowler, ending with an expensive figure of 55 runs conceded in 4 overs.

In addition to Jamal’s struggles, leg-spinner Usama Mir also had a forgettable outing. He remained wicketless and leaked 51 runs. The experienced left-arm orthodox spinner.

There were some positive aspects, the debutant pacer Abbas Afridi was impressive as he took 3 crucial wickets, ending with figures of 34-3 in his 4 overs. He is expected to continue playing in the 2nd game alongside spearhead fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

In the batting department, there were some explosive innings, notably from the young talent Saim Ayub. He blazed a quickfire 27 runs off just 8 balls while opening the innings alongside vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Moreover, Babar Azam, batting at number three, played a steady knock of 57 runs, but it ultimately fell short of securing a victory for the team.

Looking ahead, the middle order consisting of Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Azam Khan is expected to finish strong. Therefore, it’s likely that there won’t be any changes in the batting department, as it appears to be a solid lineup.

Match Timing

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to begin tomorrow at Seddon Park in Hamilton at 11:10 AM Pakistan time.