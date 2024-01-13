Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan’s Arsalan Ash and Atif Butt Set to Win Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 13, 2024 | 5:03 pm

Pakistani professional Tekken players Arsalan Ash and Atif Butt are all set to take part in the Tekken World Tour 2023 Finals which will be held on January 13 and January 14, 2024.

Arsalan Ash has clinched victory at the world’s biggest fighting game Evolution (EVO) tournament series four times in his career, he won his last Evo championship in August and is among the best Tekken players in the world.

His challenger will be defending champion Atif Butt this time around who will be looking to run away with the Tekken World Tour win once more.

Atif Butt won the Tekken World Tour in 2022, being able to play several characters at a high level in the game, which also gave him the nickname of “Pakistani Knee” by Arsalan Ash. For reference, Knee is a famous Korean Tekken player who also plays multiple characters in the fighting game.

The 2022 Tekken champion is confident of winning the tournament yet again.

Arsalan, 28, is the only player in history who achieved the feat of becoming a double unified EVO champion, winning the EVO Japan and EVO Las Vegas in the same year, he currently plays for companies like Red Bull E-Sports and Twisted Minds.

