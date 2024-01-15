Lt-Gen (R) Hidayatur Rehman Appointed Chairman of AJK Public Service Commission

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has taken the first step towards reviving the Public Service Commission (PSC), which has been mainly inactive, by appointing its chairman and three members.

The official notification confirmed the appointment of the chairman and three members for three years under Article 48 (2) of the AJK Constitution 1974, read with Section 3 of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (AJKPSC) Act, 1986.

The notification had been issued on January 13, however, it surfaced yesterday. The appointments include Retired Lt-Gen Hidayatur Rehman as chairman, former secretary Aijaz Hussain Lone, ex-director general Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim Aziz, and former district and sessions judge Khawaja Saeed Bashir Butt as members of the Public Service Commission.

It is pertinent to mention that the retired general had previously served in various important positions, including corps commander in Peshawar and inspector general training and evaluation in GHQ. He retired on October 1, 2018.

Furthermore, Retired Lt-Gen Hidayatur Rehman has become the third consecutive ex-serviceman to be appointed as the chairman of the PSC. Before him, Air Marshal retired Masood Akhtar and Lt-Gen retired Mohsin Kamal served as chairmen from May 2020 to May 2023 and from December 2016 to December 2020, respectively.

The three-year tenure of the former chairman and members came to an end in May of last year. The reconstitution of the Public Service Commission had been delayed by the incumbent coalition government, despite repeated appeals from educated youth without jobs and the opposition.