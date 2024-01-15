PSDP Spending Nears Rs. 150 Billion in 6 Months

Published Jan 15, 2024
The government has spent nearly Rs. 150 billion under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in the first six months (July-December) of the current fiscal year (FY24).

Data available with ProPakistani revealed a significant portion of the Rs. 306 billion PSDP authorization during the 6-month period was used by the government institutions. Of the total, Rs. 130 billion was allocated towards development projects initiated by various ministries and divisions.

The Cabinet Division spend over Rs. 35 billion in development funds. The Ministry of Water Resources spent Rs. 25 billion to advance its development projects. On the other hand, the Railways Division spent more than Rs. 11.44 billion for its initiatives. Provinces and special areas spent Rs. 29.5 billion to support their respective development projects.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) was a focal point of the expenditure, as it absorbed over Rs. 16 billion for its large-scale undertakings.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) spent over Rs. 9 billion to further its projects. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing spent Rs. 4.86 billion for its ongoing initiatives.

The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) jointly spent over Rs. 3 billion for their development projects.

