Realme 12 Pro Launch Date Confirmed

Following weeks of teasers and leaks, Realme has finally confirmed the launch date for its upcoming 12 Pro series of phones. The Redmi series rivals are set to go global on Jan 29, as revealed by a new teaser poster.

Realme has also provided a sneak peek at the upcoming Realme 12 Pro+ through its launch date poster. This model is notable for its periscope telephoto camera. Furthermore, the brand has reaffirmed that the Realme 12 Pro series will sport the impressive Sony IMX890 50-megapixel camera. As the launch date approaches in two weeks, fans can anticipate more detailed information about the Realme 12 Pro lineup to be revealed by the brand in the coming weeks.

According to reports, the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ will share the same primary camera, boasting an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens. However, there are notable differences in the telephoto department. The 12 Pro will feature a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, while its Pro+ counterpart will come equipped with an OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera supporting 3x optical zoom.

ALSO READ Realme 12 Pro Series Launch and Camera Specs Revealed

The Realme 12 Pro+ takes it a step further with support for up to 6x lossless zoom and an impressive 120x digital zoom capability. For capturing selfies, the 12 Pro will feature a 16MP front camera, while the 12 Pro+ will be armed with a more powerful 32MP selfie snapper.

The Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ will be powered by distinct processors, with the former sporting the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and the latter equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. Both devices are anticipated to feature a 5,000 mAh battery with impressive 67W fast charging capabilities. In the global market, these models are expected to offer users up to 12 GB of RAM and storage options of up to 256 GB.

ALSO READ Realme 12 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch With Periscope Zoom Camera

The Realme 12 Pro series will impress with its 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display, delivering FHD+ resolution complemented by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Operating on the Realme UI 5-based Android 14, these devices will prioritize security with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

For aesthetics, the 12 Pro models will be available in striking color options, including Submarine Blue and something called a “Navigator” shade. Additionally, the Realme 12 Pro+ will introduce an exclusive Explorer Red edition, catering to users’ diverse style preferences.